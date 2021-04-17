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👉TELL THE WORLD [Feature Film] History of The Seventh-day Adventist Church 🙏
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42 views • April 17, 2021
Seventh-day Adventist Church
"Tell the World" shares the compelling story of a small group of farmers from the northeast region of the United States who would go on to set the foundation of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. Since the 19th century, the Church has been at the forefront of matters relating to health, education, communication, and Biblical interpretation.
About the film "Tell the World"
Based on true events, Tell The World shares the compelling story of a small group of farmers from the northeast region of the United States. They set the foundation of an organization that has been at the forefront of issues such as health, education, communication and Biblical interpretation.
The film begins with a startling discovery made by farmer and former militia member William Miller, played by Bill Lake. After years of study, Miller concludes that Jesus will return in 1843. His sermons along with the Biblical and historical evidence were so convincing that thousands of people sold everything, confessed their sins and waited for the event with high expectations. Eventually they settled for a specific date: October 22nd, 1844.
But the day came, and Jesus did not return. In addition to Miller and his wife Lucy, played by Kate Hurman, few people remained faithful to God, among them Ellen Harmon (Tommie Amber-Pirie), James White (Stephen MacDonald) and Joseph Bates (Timothy Paul Coderre).
Produced by the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Australia, the series presents vivid details of the pain and joy experience by writer Ellen G. White, considered one of the 100 most influential people in American history by the Smithsonian Institute.
Her guidance and advice, obtained through Bible studies, as well as dreams and visions revealed by God, guided the steps of the Church in becoming a worldwide movement of compassion in the areas of health, education, community development and relief.
The denomination is present in more than 200 countries with approximately 19.5 million members. It manages thousands of educational and health institutions, food factories, a global humanitarian agency. It also opens a new church every 3 minutes.
Written by H. G. Sloan and Aaron Harzler and directed by Kyle Portbury, with the aid of Allan Lindsay, George Knight and James Nix as consultants, this is the biggest production ever made about the history of Adventism. It shows the harsh beginnings of the church. Uncertainty, doubt, death and poverty were challenges that the pioneers had to overcome.
When watching Tell The World, it’s likely that you will relate to your own experience, and may find that both the disappointment and the success of this movement were the key to their physical, mental and spiritual success.
This series seeks to show that the same message that brought disappointed to thousands, now brings hope to millions – Jesus is coming soon! If you want to know more about the discoveries these pioneers made, get in touch and we will be happy to guide you.
For more information, visit telltheworld.adventist.org
Help us caption & translate this video!
http://amara.org/v/XEIN/
___
To follow our official social media accounts, just follow the links below:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheAdventistChurch
Twitter: https://twitter.com/adventistchurch
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/adventistchurch
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AdventistOrgChurch
"Tell the World" shares the compelling story of a small group of farmers from the northeast region of the United States who would go on to set the foundation of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. Since the 19th century, the Church has been at the forefront of matters relating to health, education, communication, and Biblical interpretation.
About the film "Tell the World"
Based on true events, Tell The World shares the compelling story of a small group of farmers from the northeast region of the United States. They set the foundation of an organization that has been at the forefront of issues such as health, education, communication and Biblical interpretation.
The film begins with a startling discovery made by farmer and former militia member William Miller, played by Bill Lake. After years of study, Miller concludes that Jesus will return in 1843. His sermons along with the Biblical and historical evidence were so convincing that thousands of people sold everything, confessed their sins and waited for the event with high expectations. Eventually they settled for a specific date: October 22nd, 1844.
But the day came, and Jesus did not return. In addition to Miller and his wife Lucy, played by Kate Hurman, few people remained faithful to God, among them Ellen Harmon (Tommie Amber-Pirie), James White (Stephen MacDonald) and Joseph Bates (Timothy Paul Coderre).
Produced by the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Australia, the series presents vivid details of the pain and joy experience by writer Ellen G. White, considered one of the 100 most influential people in American history by the Smithsonian Institute.
Her guidance and advice, obtained through Bible studies, as well as dreams and visions revealed by God, guided the steps of the Church in becoming a worldwide movement of compassion in the areas of health, education, community development and relief.
The denomination is present in more than 200 countries with approximately 19.5 million members. It manages thousands of educational and health institutions, food factories, a global humanitarian agency. It also opens a new church every 3 minutes.
Written by H. G. Sloan and Aaron Harzler and directed by Kyle Portbury, with the aid of Allan Lindsay, George Knight and James Nix as consultants, this is the biggest production ever made about the history of Adventism. It shows the harsh beginnings of the church. Uncertainty, doubt, death and poverty were challenges that the pioneers had to overcome.
When watching Tell The World, it’s likely that you will relate to your own experience, and may find that both the disappointment and the success of this movement were the key to their physical, mental and spiritual success.
This series seeks to show that the same message that brought disappointed to thousands, now brings hope to millions – Jesus is coming soon! If you want to know more about the discoveries these pioneers made, get in touch and we will be happy to guide you.
For more information, visit telltheworld.adventist.org
Help us caption & translate this video!
http://amara.org/v/XEIN/
___
To follow our official social media accounts, just follow the links below:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheAdventistChurch
Twitter: https://twitter.com/adventistchurch
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/adventistchurch
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AdventistOrgChurch
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