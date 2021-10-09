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RAND PAUL ROASTS HEAD OF HHS from theHighwire.com
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213 views • October 09, 2021
RAND PAUL ROASTS HEAD OF HHS
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/rand-paul-roasts-head-of-hhs/
Senator Rand Paul, MD, laid into Xavier Becerra, the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, last week for publicly insulting the intelligence of anyone who has questioned natural immunity over immunity from the #Covid vaccine.
POSTED: October 8, 2021
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/rand-paul-roasts-head-of-hhs/
Senator Rand Paul, MD, laid into Xavier Becerra, the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, last week for publicly insulting the intelligence of anyone who has questioned natural immunity over immunity from the #Covid vaccine.
POSTED: October 8, 2021
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