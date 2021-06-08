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Never Forget - Tank Man and the Tiananmen Square Massacre (Full Video with Ending)
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142 views • June 08, 2021
On June 4th, 1989, the Chinese Communist Party opened fire on thousands of civilians in what is now known as the Tiananmen Square Massacre.
The following day one brave man stood before a line of tanks in the same location where countless lives were taken the day before.
No one knows who Tank Man was or what happened to him. If you look closely there are several clues he was taken away by plainclothes police or members of the Public Security Bureau.
The following day one brave man stood before a line of tanks in the same location where countless lives were taken the day before.
No one knows who Tank Man was or what happened to him. If you look closely there are several clues he was taken away by plainclothes police or members of the Public Security Bureau.
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