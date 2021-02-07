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CG is a scalpel that has become an axe, with GoodBadFlicks | Fantastic Earth Podcast
Adam's Den
Adam's Den
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16 views • February 07, 2021
Discussing Special Effects versus CGI and their impact on narrative, with Cecil Trachenburg, creator and host of GoodBadFlicks, and the very first guest of the Fantastic Earth podcast.

The Fantastic Earth podcast delves into the natural, supernatural, and human wonders of the world.

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MUSIC

Artist: John Deley and the 41 Players
Title: Hold on a Second

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Copyright Disclaimer:

All works mentioned in the video are Public Domain, licensed as Creative Commons, or fall under Fair Use. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

#FantasticEarth #Podcast #GoodBadFlicks
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