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Vaccine Passports - The Gates to Hell
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133 views • January 13, 2022
The proposed global roll-out of Vaccine Passports has nothing to do with your health. Vaccine Passports are a Trojan horse being used to create a completely new type of controlled and surveilled society in which the freedom we enjoy today will be a distant memory. It's a moment to stop this plan in its tracks when we still have a chance and time.
We must not allow our freedom to be taken from us. Our moment has come to defend it for all future generations.
We must not allow our freedom to be taken from us. Our moment has come to defend it for all future generations.
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