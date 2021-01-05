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Rep. ends prayer with 'gender inclusive' closing | REACTION
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45 views • January 05, 2021
After Rep. Emmanuel Cleaver ended his prayer with a rather unique close, newly-elected Representative Beth Van Duyne (R) Texas, comments on the rules of The House, and what she and other freshman Congressmembers are bringing to the table for the 117th Congress. - with Newsmax TV's Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith
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