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Bill Gates Now The Largest Owner Of Farmland In The United States
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32 views • January 17, 2021
We've seen what happens when the socialist elites take over. Education, television, media, big-tech, if you have the wrong opinions you are de-platformed, canceled, erased and banned. What happens to those who don't conform when they control the food supply?
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UCVQifUzFXUQgxgJ_bLMmyzw
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