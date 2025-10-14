© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that shooting down Russian aircraft over NATO airspace would be a sign of weakness.
Adding: There are no Russian aircraft over NATO airspace.
In plain English;
" For God's sake don't touch any Russian aircraft under any circumstances!! OR we are literally ALL FCUKED!!".