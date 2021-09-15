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Righteous Pushback: Ohio Mayor Threatens to Arrest School Board Over Child Porn
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90 views • September 15, 2021
Today on TruNews, people are finally getting fed up with the program, as Hudson, Ohio Mayor Craig Shubert threatens to arrest the local school board over their promotion of child pornography. Rick and Doc provide updates on the fallout on the General Marxist Milley phone calls revealed in the latest Bob Woodward book, as the Left bends over backward trying to defend him.
Kerry joins the Godcast to provide insight on the latest Coronavirus updates, and in our final segment, Rick reveals some of the deeper meanings in the familiar Parable of the Net in Matthew 13.
Rick Wiles, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (9/14/21)
Kerry joins the Godcast to provide insight on the latest Coronavirus updates, and in our final segment, Rick reveals some of the deeper meanings in the familiar Parable of the Net in Matthew 13.
Rick Wiles, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (9/14/21)
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