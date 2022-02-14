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Individual Freedoms You And I Own
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100 views • February 14, 2022
...look at those people, families, students, our elderly... and they were called names! They are not what you called them, they just want their God given right of freedom back...
Inalienable Rights And How To Implement Them
https://www.brighteon.com/fd3c1baa-7d90-4ace-9f2d-f80f13364120
Inalienable Rights And How To Implement Them
https://www.brighteon.com/fd3c1baa-7d90-4ace-9f2d-f80f13364120
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