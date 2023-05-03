Welcome To Proverbs Club.First Adultery Then Death.
Proverbs 2:18 (NIV).
18) Surely her house leads down to death
and her paths to the spirits of the dead.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Both the path and the actions of the adulteress wreak only of death.
