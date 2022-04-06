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Chanel House and the Russians
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43 views • April 06, 2022
Telegram - Inessa S. | ”Chanel House, in some European countries and Dubai, has recently made Russian customers sign a declaration, that luxury goods won't be taken to Russia. (So buy and leave in your hotel when you go home? 😂😂)
Give us your money and sign a humiliating declaration of Russianness.
Maria Zakharova did an excellent expose on Ms Coco Chanel (https://t.me/MFARussia/12221) herself and her collaboration with Nazis.”
Give us your money and sign a humiliating declaration of Russianness.
Maria Zakharova did an excellent expose on Ms Coco Chanel (https://t.me/MFARussia/12221) herself and her collaboration with Nazis.”
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