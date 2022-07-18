US President Biden Begin His Much Anticipated Middle East Tour

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https://gnews.org/post/pv52306e
07/13/2022 Sky News Australia: The United States President Joe Biden has left the US bound for Israel to begin his much anticipated Middle East tour. The US has encouraged the Saudis to boost oil output to address rising petrol prices. The President’s visit to Saudi Arabia is purely to plead that case in person