🍪 Joe Biden Addresses the Real Issues that Concern American's Today - Potato Chips & the Real Cookie Monster
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
🍪 Joe Biden addresses the real issues of today

Yes, folks this is real...

A "Cookie Monster" coincidence...? Biden, also from yesterday, the same day that Blinken announced that "Cookie Monster" Nuland was resigning on March 5, 2024.... ? 

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/president-joe-biden-cookie-monster-are-both-sick-tired-shrinkflation-rcna141937

A little longer version if you must hear more:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KztZs6P7LG8&ab_channel=ForbesBreakingNews


