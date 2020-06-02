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Conspiracy Club: June 2, 2020 (Tina Foster, Michael W. Hall, Brian Snoddy, et al)
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11 views • June 03, 2020
Conspiracy Club/Odd Squad meeting June 2, 2020
Discussion of controversial topics such as covid/corona virus, forced vaccines, false flags/staged protests, new world order, ufos/uaps, political correctness, chemtrails, etc.
Tina Foster (Cynthia) is an attorney and the author of "Plastic Macca" and "The Splitting Image." Her blog is plasticmacca.blogspot.com.
Michael W. Hall, the Paranormal Lawyer, is the founder of the UFOiTeam.
Brian Snoddy is an expert on the JFK assassination.
Margaret Bartley is the president of the Seattle Metaphysical Library.
Susan is a researcher into false flags, etc.
Discussion of controversial topics such as covid/corona virus, forced vaccines, false flags/staged protests, new world order, ufos/uaps, political correctness, chemtrails, etc.
Tina Foster (Cynthia) is an attorney and the author of "Plastic Macca" and "The Splitting Image." Her blog is plasticmacca.blogspot.com.
Michael W. Hall, the Paranormal Lawyer, is the founder of the UFOiTeam.
Brian Snoddy is an expert on the JFK assassination.
Margaret Bartley is the president of the Seattle Metaphysical Library.
Susan is a researcher into false flags, etc.
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