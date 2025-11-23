© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Steve Bannon Blasts Zohran Mamdani, Questions His Citizenship
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/11/steve-bannon-blasts-zohran-mamdani-questions-his-citizenship
------------------
The Islamization of the United States.
https://www.tldm.org/news62/the-islamization-of-the-united-states.htm
--------------
WATCH: President Trump Has “Surprising” Meeting With Mamdani In The Oval Office
https://wltreport.com/2025/11/21/watch-president-trump-has-surprising-meeting-mamdani-oval