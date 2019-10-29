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Distracting With Baghdadi Psyop, US Sends "Withdrawn" Troops Back Into Syria, Along With MANY More
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15 views • October 29, 2019
Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.
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* * *
ISIS Leader Al-Baghdadi Reported Dead — for at Least the 7th Time in 12 Years
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EH5fhllX4AEitak?format=jpg&name=medium
https://themindunleashed.com/2019/10/isis-leader-al-baghdadi-reported-dead.html
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1188463370480959494
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1188488352158244864
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EH5QbtpXYAA8WS7?format=jpg&name=medium
Obama Arming ISIL
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RNha3nabZeI&feature=youtu.be
US Merely Killed It's "Own Creature": Iran Reacts To Trump's Baghdadi Speech
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/iran-baghdadi-us-merely-killed-its-own-creature-says-terror-nurturing-swamps-need-be
US can't gloss over role in proliferating Takfiri terror by killing Daesh leader: Iran
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/10/28/609759/Iran-Rabiei-US-support-Daeshism-Baghdadi-killing-terrorism-Syria
Russian Defense Ministry: we are unaware of alleged assistance in Baghdadi operation: RIA
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-mideast-crisis-baghdadi-russia-commen/russian-defense-ministry-we-are-unaware-of-alleged-assistance-in-baghdadi-operation-ria-idUSKBN1X60J4
“No Proof”: Russia Dismisses Trump’s Baghdadi Victory Lap as Propaganda
https://themindunleashed.com/2019/10/russia-dismisses-trump-baghdadi-propaganda.html
ISIS Reportedly Names New Leader After Killing of Baghdadi and His Right-hand Man
https://www.haaretz.com/middle-east-news/syria/isis-names-new-leader-after-killing-of-baghdadi-and-his-right-hand-man-1.8050783
Esper Briefing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iy6zInva27w
US military convoys cross back into Syria from Iraq: Observatory
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/10/28/609793/US-military-convoys-cross-back-into-Syria-from-Iraq-Observatory-says
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1187389630271934464
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EH8kHmYUwAAyB4R?format=jpg&name=900x900
Trump Wants Deal With Exxon or Other Company to Take Syrian Oil
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/10/27/trump-wants-deal-with-exxon-or-other-company-to-take-syrian-oil/
https://twitter.com/John_bondWW/status/1188506501377331201
Mortar rounds hit US military base north of Iraqi capital
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/10/28/609815/Mortar-rounds-US-military-Iraqi-capital
We Now Have Mass Public Unrest In France, Spain, Algeria, Iraq, Lebanon, Egypt, Hong Kong, Venezuela, Chile, Ecuador And Bolivia
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/we-now-have-mass-public-unrest-france-spain-algeria-iraq-lebanon-egypt-hong-kong
#Syria #Oil #Baghdadi
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
Try The SuperChat Alternative Where YouTube Does Not Get A Cut:
https://streamlabs.com/ryancristian
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://www.patreon.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond
http://paypal.me/TLAVagabond
Or try our new BitBacker page to contribute regularly with cryptocurrency:
https://bitbacker.io/user/tlavagabond/
Bitcoin Donations: 3HybuDuvH4x5uJHemgc7EW4ms2nz3F8Gah
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Litecoin Donations: MX3T2kYvzfD4mNS4VNSyXFgY4abhUJC5ff
Bitcoin Cash Donations: qqsef23980qu5nlk2dj7s7ezwedl4fmy2gl2mxp9dp
What to help create change? Join us on Discord and share your ideas:
https://discord.gg/yMRR6Af
Check out our TLAV Radio Station, WKUP "The Shift"
www.wkup.live
Subscribe on iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-last-american-vagabond/id1121126451?mt=2
Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:
http://www.feedblitz.com/f/?Sub=906867
* * *
ISIS Leader Al-Baghdadi Reported Dead — for at Least the 7th Time in 12 Years
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EH5fhllX4AEitak?format=jpg&name=medium
https://themindunleashed.com/2019/10/isis-leader-al-baghdadi-reported-dead.html
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1188463370480959494
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1188488352158244864
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EH5QbtpXYAA8WS7?format=jpg&name=medium
Obama Arming ISIL
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RNha3nabZeI&feature=youtu.be
US Merely Killed It's "Own Creature": Iran Reacts To Trump's Baghdadi Speech
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/iran-baghdadi-us-merely-killed-its-own-creature-says-terror-nurturing-swamps-need-be
US can't gloss over role in proliferating Takfiri terror by killing Daesh leader: Iran
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/10/28/609759/Iran-Rabiei-US-support-Daeshism-Baghdadi-killing-terrorism-Syria
Russian Defense Ministry: we are unaware of alleged assistance in Baghdadi operation: RIA
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-mideast-crisis-baghdadi-russia-commen/russian-defense-ministry-we-are-unaware-of-alleged-assistance-in-baghdadi-operation-ria-idUSKBN1X60J4
“No Proof”: Russia Dismisses Trump’s Baghdadi Victory Lap as Propaganda
https://themindunleashed.com/2019/10/russia-dismisses-trump-baghdadi-propaganda.html
ISIS Reportedly Names New Leader After Killing of Baghdadi and His Right-hand Man
https://www.haaretz.com/middle-east-news/syria/isis-names-new-leader-after-killing-of-baghdadi-and-his-right-hand-man-1.8050783
Esper Briefing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iy6zInva27w
US military convoys cross back into Syria from Iraq: Observatory
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/10/28/609793/US-military-convoys-cross-back-into-Syria-from-Iraq-Observatory-says
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1187389630271934464
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EH8kHmYUwAAyB4R?format=jpg&name=900x900
Trump Wants Deal With Exxon or Other Company to Take Syrian Oil
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/10/27/trump-wants-deal-with-exxon-or-other-company-to-take-syrian-oil/
https://twitter.com/John_bondWW/status/1188506501377331201
Mortar rounds hit US military base north of Iraqi capital
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/10/28/609815/Mortar-rounds-US-military-Iraqi-capital
We Now Have Mass Public Unrest In France, Spain, Algeria, Iraq, Lebanon, Egypt, Hong Kong, Venezuela, Chile, Ecuador And Bolivia
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/we-now-have-mass-public-unrest-france-spain-algeria-iraq-lebanon-egypt-hong-kong
#Syria #Oil #Baghdadi
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
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