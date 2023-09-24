Create New Account
Lahaina Maui Fires TrueOutlawPatriot Gives Analysis of Arborist Interview Discussing Fire Anomalies
alltheworldsastage
Published a day ago

Lahaina Maui Fires TrueOutlawPatriot Gives Analysis of Arborist Interview Discussing Fire AnomaliesTrueOutlawPatriothttps://youtu.be/JNr6bTUdRwM?t=879


MAUI FIRE VICTIMS WANT TO REBUILD WHILE ABORIST THINKS FIRES WERE INTENTIONAL


Original Link-

Blossom Inner Wellness

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bs3o3z0G8tw


48-yr Arborist questions Maui WildFire and shares insights

