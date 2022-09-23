Create New Account
Youngest Hearts (CHILDREN) - dying at alarming rates - March 2021 to Sep 2022
402 views
The Prisoner
Published 2 months ago |
PLEASE SHARE OR RE-UPLOAD these videos!!
The following is a documented compilation of school aged boys and girls (under 18s) who have been injured, collapsed or died from the experimental therapy - from March 2021 to Sept 2022.

Luke 17:2 - It were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and he cast into the sea, than that he should offend one of these little ones.

Mirrored - https://www.bitchute.com/video/fekkLh1onDOB/

checkur6



Keywords
vaccinecardiacmyocarditis

