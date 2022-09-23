Youngest Hearts (CHILDREN) - dying at alarming rates - March 2021 to Sep 2022

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The following is a documented compilation of school aged boys and girls (under 18s) who have been injured, collapsed or died from the experimental therapy - from March 2021 to Sept 2022.
Luke 17:2 - It were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and he cast into the sea, than that he should offend one of these little ones.
Mirrored - https://www.bitchute.com/video/fekkLh1onDOB/
checkur6