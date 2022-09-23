Youngest Hearts (CHILDREN) - dying at alarming rates - March 2021 to Sep 2022

PLEASE SHARE OR RE-UPLOAD these videos!!
The following is a documented compilation of school aged boys and girls (under 18s) who have been injured, collapsed or died from the experimental therapy - from March 2021 to Sept 2022.
Luke 17:2 - It were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and he cast into the sea, than that he should offend one of these little ones.
Mirrored - https://www.bitchute.com/video/fekkLh1onDOB/
checkur6
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.