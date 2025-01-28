Prisoner Mohammed Allan Freed in Al-Aqsa Flood Deal





In the second batch of the prisoner exchange, as part of the Al-Aqsa flood deal, prisoner Mohammad Allan from Aida camp, north of Bethlehem, who was sentenced to 12 life sentences, of which he spent 22 years in occupation prisons and was deported outside Palestine, was released.

Interview: The mother of the deported liberated prisoner Mohammad Allan

Reporting: Rana Owainh

Filmed: 25/01/2025

