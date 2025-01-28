BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Prisoner Mohammed Allan Freed in Al-Aqsa Flood Deal
FreePalestineTV
FreePalestineTV
30 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • 3 months ago


 

In the second batch of the prisoner exchange, as part of the Al-Aqsa flood deal, prisoner Mohammad Allan from Aida camp, north of Bethlehem, who was sentenced to 12 life sentences, of which he spent 22 years in occupation prisons and was deported outside Palestine, was released. As part of the second batch of the Tofan Al-Aqsa prisoner swap deal, prisoner Mohammed Allan, from Aida refugee camp north of Bethlehem, who was sentenced to 12 life sentences, was freed and deported outside Palestine.

Interview: The mother of the deported liberated prisoner Mohammad Allan

Reporting:  Rana Owainh

Filmed: 25/01/2025

Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇

https://www.FreePalestine.Video

 

Keywords
gazalebanonwest bankramallahal aqsa floud
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy