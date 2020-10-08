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Tore Says Wed Oct 07,2020: Dots Align - Declas Heat - Wrong Wray - Wiretap Whistler - Meetings And Setups - Back Door Deals - Gone Tech
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9 views • October 08, 2020
Twitch.Tv/ToreSays
The POTUS declas has cranked up the heat. The scramble is on and the rumors fly. Tore and Millie lay it out perfectly with all dots connected. Secured servers and sub contractors is a dangerous combo. Major lies are exposed and the DS players are looking worried. Can the MSM ignore Hillary's approval? Ike watched and prepared, later Bill Clinton panicked. No, really, big things are happening. Be true to yourself, and stay frosty.
The POTUS declas has cranked up the heat. The scramble is on and the rumors fly. Tore and Millie lay it out perfectly with all dots connected. Secured servers and sub contractors is a dangerous combo. Major lies are exposed and the DS players are looking worried. Can the MSM ignore Hillary's approval? Ike watched and prepared, later Bill Clinton panicked. No, really, big things are happening. Be true to yourself, and stay frosty.
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