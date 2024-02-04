🚨BREAKING: Texas is currently constructing border wall · Per Gov Greg Abbot today

🚨 R A W S A L E R T S | · BREAKING: Texas is currently constructing border wall. Per Governor Greg Abbot today:
"Texas made history as the first and ONLY state to build our own border wall. Construction is ongoing. We will not back down from our efforts to secure the border."
2h
@rawsalerts
