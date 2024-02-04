🚨BREAKING: Texas is currently constructing border wall · Per Gov Greg Abbot today

🚨 R A W S A L E R T S | · BREAKING: Texas is currently constructing border wall. Per Governor Greg Abbot today:





"Texas made history as the first and ONLY state to build our own border wall. Construction is ongoing. We will not back down from our efforts to secure the border."

