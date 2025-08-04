WAS THIS AN ATTEMPTED ASSASSINATION 🚑 OF PAUL GABRIEL GOSSELIN⁉️

My name is Dr. Paul Gosselin. I am 63 years, a board certified physician in the State of Maine, and a military vet with PTSD . In early July '24, I was traveling through Barryville, NY, when I had a run in with police. Please watch carefully what happened in the linked 25 second clip from body cam footage, below.





Shooting.mp4 (Please allow 25 seconds to load )





Please also note, I had no weapon on me, don't have a criminal record, and never endangered anyone during this incident, as hours of footage shows. Drugs or alcohol was not involved





Nevertheless, among other class A felonies, I have been charged with "Attempted Homicide of a Police Officer." the only statement from an officer on scene states he was about to shoot me because he saw me accelerating toward an police officer on the scene. But the clip belies his perjury. It clearing shows him initiating the shooting BEFORE my vehicle was moving.





After 4 months of jail and after over a year following the event , I am now out on my own recognizance . I have lost the use of my left arm now facing a lesser charge in a plea deal of felony reckless endangerment with the element of "depraved indifference to human life". (how ironic!!!)





Can you help me? Possible Post a video that would shed light on this shit show ? Otherwise, can you refer me to an aggressive Civil Rights Attorney who would look at the case?





