Andrew Treglia: Hollywood, the False God of Democracy, & Life on Jones Plantation

Film Director and Producer Andrew Treglia (Jones Plantation, Barnum World) discusses Hollywood, making movies, going down the rabbit hole, his instant cult classic Jones Plantation, the illusion of democracy, his film and mockumentary Barnum World, and more!





Websites

Drew Media https://www.drewmedia.studio

Jones Plantation https://jonesplantationfilm.com

Substack https://drewtv.substack.com

Maverick in the Machine https://maverickinthemachine.podbean.com





About Andrew Treglia

Andrew Treglia is the director and producer of the feature film Jones Plantation and Barnum World. He is also host of the Maverick in the Machine podcast.





*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)