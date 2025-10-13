BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Andrew Treglia: Hollywood, the False God of Democracy, & Life on Jones Plantation
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
410 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
130 views • 2 days ago

Film Director and Producer Andrew Treglia (Jones Plantation, Barnum World) discusses Hollywood, making movies, going down the rabbit hole, his instant cult classic Jones Plantation, the illusion of democracy, his film and mockumentary Barnum World, and more!


*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation


**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com

Escape The Technocracy (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

Expat Money Summit 2025 (20% off VIP with EMPIRE) https://2025.expatmoneysummit.com

Outbound Mexico https://outboundmx.com

PassVult https://passvult.com

Sociatates Civis https://societates-civis.com

StartMail https://www.startmail.com/partner/?ref=ngu4nzr

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics


Websites

Drew Media https://www.drewmedia.studio

Jones Plantation https://jonesplantationfilm.com

Substack https://drewtv.substack.com

Maverick in the Machine https://maverickinthemachine.podbean.com


About Andrew Treglia

Andrew Treglia is the director and producer of the feature film Jones Plantation and Barnum World. He is also host of the Maverick in the Machine podcast.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
civil warcorruptionhollywoodnwonew world orderglobalismfilmmoviesdemocracyvotingsecessionbarnumjones plantation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy