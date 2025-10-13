Andrew Treglia: Hollywood, the False God of Democracy, & Life on Jones Plantation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Film Director and Producer Andrew Treglia (Jones Plantation, Barnum World) discusses Hollywood, making movies, going down the rabbit hole, his instant cult classic Jones Plantation, the illusion of democracy, his film and mockumentary Barnum World, and more!
About Andrew Treglia
Andrew Treglia is the director and producer of the feature film Jones Plantation and Barnum World. He is also host of the Maverick in the Machine podcast.
