The Beirut Bombing: Was it a Direct Energy Weapon, a Missile Strike or Both?

Ammonium nitrate has been involved in many dangerous 'blow-ups' in the past several years. You may recall it helped blow up Oklahoma City Federal Government Building in 1995 and more recently it caused one of the most dramatic explosions caught on videotape in 2015 when it was the 'apparent' source for the flash point of that dramatic fireworks near the Port of Tianjin in Northern China. Yesterday, August 4th was Obama's 59th birthday. I always pay attention to when his birthday is going on for there is usually something noteworthy going on. This year was no different. The Russians apparently left a ship full of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate in the Beirut Harbor back in 2014. The Beirut Harbor Master did not think that ammonium nitrate was THAT EXPLOSIVE, I guess he really does not know his job very well. Has he ever looked at a Hazardous Products Inventory sheet? I guess not. Yesterday, he along with the poor residents of Beirut, Lebanon found out that 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate blows up real good. The question that I have is WHO ignited it on Obama's birthday? I don't believe in coincidences, especially one's that are this big. Donald Trump said that it may have been a planned attack. Finally I agree with Trump.



If you have followed my channel for a number of years you will recall that I covered the Tianjin Bombing of August 12th, 2015 and there were many of us at the time that said the attack on Tianjin originated from the sky and not the ground. That does not mean that there was not anything on the ground that did not stop the explosion from becoming more violent then it became. They blamed Tianjin on Ammonium Nitrate as well. Now we have Beirut. The footage that I am looking at does not look 'natural'. It looks like a Direct Energy Weapon helped with this explosion of significant magnitude. Ammonium nitrate did not just cause the Beirut Blast. In Oklahoma the 1995 blast used Ammonium nitrate, but they also had accelerators such as 15L of diesel gasoline to incinerate and assist in the blast. Ammonium nitrate needs accelerators. An explosion such as this on could not have happened without an 'assist'. The Beirut Blast is not an accident, but a result of a Direct Energy Weapon. (Just like the Bombing in Tianjin, China on August 12th, 2015). To be continued...