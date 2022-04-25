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by: Disclose.tv - NOW - Obama🤡😈🤥 Despite
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121 views • April 25, 2022
Disclose.tv - NOW - Obama Despite the fact that we have now essentially clinically tested the vaccine on billions of people worldwide. Around 1 in 5 Americans is still going to put themselves at risk... rather than get vaccinated.
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