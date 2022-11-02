EPOCH TV | Musk Suggests Twitter Board Lied to Court; BlackRock’s ESG Agenda Begins to Crumble

WATCH THE FULL LIVE: https://ept.ms/TwitterBoardFraudYT

Twitter executives may have lied to the court about fake accounts on the platform, according to screenshots posted online by Elon Musk just days after taking over the company. The finding suggests that Musk could take legal action against the fired Twitter executives and expose the types of manipulation and censorship that were taking place on the platform.

Meanwhile, BlackRock Inc. has taken some major financial losses, with bad investments and backlash on its ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) agenda.