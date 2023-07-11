Biden Regime Fights for Fascist-style Power Over Big Tech

The Biden administration is dedicated to making sure that pesky First Amendment doesn’t get in the way of its propaganda campaigns. On Monday, the administration filed an emergency stay with the 5th U.S. District Court of Appeals to suspend a federal judge’s ruling from last week, a ruling that ordered government officials not to contact social-media companies.
Other stories in today’s show include: Evanston, Illinois, is the first U.S. city to begin doling out reparations money; farmers, legislators, and attorneys came together in Iowa over the weekend to rally against carbon-capture pipelines and the globalists forces behind them; researchers in China claim that they’ve trained an Artificial Intelligence model to design a computer processor; and Sweden is finally going to get its wish of joining NATO.
In the second half of the show, Christian Gomez interviews Selwyn Duke about SCOTUS’ recent affirmative-action ruling, and Gary Benoit and Steve Bonta discuss the benefits of republicanism.
