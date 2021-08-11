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CDC: Internment Camps for Every US City (Mike Adams), Guidance-Shielding Approach Docs, Dems Want Vax or No Medicare, Your Papers Please, and More: August 11, 2021
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992 views • August 11, 2021
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Situation Update, August 11th, 2021 - CDC announces covid internment camps for every US city; will meet MINIMUM "humanitarian" standards
Submitted by Michael
August 11, 2021
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/1ff9d132-0698-4884-90d7-6427958102ab
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Interim Operational Considerations for Implementing the Shielding Approach to Prevent COVID-19 Infections in Humanitarian Settings
Submitted by Michael
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/global-covid-19/shielding-approach-humanitarian.html#collapse_100285605cf73d8fd26
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CDC COVID Document Discussed Relocating “High Risk” Individuals to “Camps”
https://www.infowars.com/posts/cdc-covid-document-discussed-relocating-high-risk-individuals-to-camps/
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RED ALERT: Democrats want to drop people from Medicare and Medicaid unless they agree to be injected with the experimental, deadly vaccine
Submitted by Michael
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-08-10-democrats-drop-medicare-medicaid-unless-injected-vaccine.html#
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Your Papers Please… Welcome to 1938: First, they came for the unvaccinated
Submitted by Brent
https://www.wnd.com/2021/08/welcome-1938-first-came-unvaccinated/
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Situation Update, August 11th, 2021 - CDC announces covid internment camps for every US city; will meet MINIMUM "humanitarian" standards
Submitted by Michael
August 11, 2021
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/1ff9d132-0698-4884-90d7-6427958102ab
--
Interim Operational Considerations for Implementing the Shielding Approach to Prevent COVID-19 Infections in Humanitarian Settings
Submitted by Michael
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/global-covid-19/shielding-approach-humanitarian.html#collapse_100285605cf73d8fd26
--
CDC COVID Document Discussed Relocating “High Risk” Individuals to “Camps”
https://www.infowars.com/posts/cdc-covid-document-discussed-relocating-high-risk-individuals-to-camps/
--
RED ALERT: Democrats want to drop people from Medicare and Medicaid unless they agree to be injected with the experimental, deadly vaccine
Submitted by Michael
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-08-10-democrats-drop-medicare-medicaid-unless-injected-vaccine.html#
--
Your Papers Please… Welcome to 1938: First, they came for the unvaccinated
Submitted by Brent
https://www.wnd.com/2021/08/welcome-1938-first-came-unvaccinated/
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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