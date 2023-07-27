2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 116

We have a very special guest joining us for our podcast this week. Blaise Dornish is a business owner in Pennsylvania that has a background in law enforcement and is a much sought after speaker in the areas or the US Constitution, the political landscape we are facing and what may be our options to try to reclaim our great country.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.