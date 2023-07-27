2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 116

We have a very special guest joining us for our podcast this week. Blaise Dornish is a business owner in Pennsylvania that has a background in law enforcement and is a much sought after speaker in the areas or the US Constitution, the political landscape we are facing and what may be our options to try to reclaim our great country.

If you are the least bit concerned about what is happening to the liberty and freedom that our founding fathers sacrificed everything to obtain for themselves and future generations, this is one podcast you don't want to miss.