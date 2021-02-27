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Kim Guilfoyle: Trump isn't going anywhere | CPAC
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230 views • February 27, 2021
CPAC 2021: Kimberly Guilfoyle comments on 'bumbling' Joe Biden and how she cannot believe he and his team are in The White House, and how former President Trump will not be straying far away from the political scene and the Republican party. - via Newsmax TV's live coverage
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