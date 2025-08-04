Infiltration & Encirclement: Russia’s Deadly Push in Pokrovsk

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Syrsky has admitted that the situation on the front lines is rapidly deteriorating. The situation is particularly dangerous around Pokrovsk, where Russian troops are advancing on multiple axis. He described a new Russian tactic as “total infiltration”, where small assault and sabotage units penetrate deep behind Ukrainian lines. Such a tactic is destabilizing logistics and forcing Kyiv to divert reserves to plug gaps.

The Pokrovsk sector has become one of the most critical flashpoints. Russian forces have surrounded the city from three sides, pushing Ukrainian troops into an increasingly untenable position. Western analysts compare Russia’s advance to “water seeping through cracks,” exploiting every weakness in Ukraine’s overstretched defenses. Ukrainian soldiers describe the fighting as a “game of roulette,” with Russian drones and sabotage teams making every movement deadly.

Russian troops are penetrating both Pokrovsk and Mirnograd. Fighting on the streets, they are rapidly tightening their grip around the agglomeration.

Fighting rages in the southern outskirts of Mirnograd near Sukhyi Yar, while Russian units push through tree lines near Promin to the east.

After their victory in Novoekonomicheskoe, Moscow’s forces advanced in Mirnograd’s eastern outskirts. As a result of a successful assault, they took control of a large mining complex. The Ukrainian stronghold on the industrial facility was destroyed, allowing Russians to cut another supply route to the city.

The Russian advance is particularly rapid on the northern flank. Having secured control of the mines around, Russian troops have entered the village of Krasny Lyman. The pace of the Russian advance toward Rodinskoe threatens to sever Pokrovsk’s northern supply lines.

Further north, Russian forces took control of Suvorovo and Sukhetske. If they secure their positions along the northern road, Pokrovsk could face operational encirclement, with only a narrow 5-kilometer corridor remaining open.

Another decisive battle is unfolding on the western flank. Russian forces are attacking from Kotlyno to Grishino, the large logistical hub securing the last road west of Pokrovsk. If captured, it would complete the encirclement of the entire Pokrovsk agglomeration. Ukrainian reserves scramble to hold the line.

Ukrainian morale appears to be cracking. Ukrainian social media has circulated ridiculous claims that Russia is deploying “female soldiers and wounded troops on crutches”. Meanwhile, intercepted radio transmissions reveal Ukrainian soldiers pleading with commanders to allow retreats.

With Russian forces steadily advancing on all fronts, the fall of Pokrovsk seems increasingly inevitable. Ukraine has no forces left to launch a major counteroffensive or secure immediate reinforcements. The city—once a symbol of resistance—is turning into another falling fortress.

