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170) Dark Journalist and Dr. Nick Begich on COVID-19, 5G, AI Wars
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125 views • June 15, 2021
Video on YT yet and now archived here.
All credits to DarkJournalist | 11/03/2020: Dark Journalist And Dr. Nick Begich COVID-19 5G AI Wars! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=niYUPV0LF0w
The Breakthrough Interview!
Dark Journalist Daniel Liszt welcomes Scientist Dr. Nick Begich of Earthpulse.com to go deep into the challenges of 2020 from the COVID-19 virus to the advent of destructive 5G Technology and out of control Surveillance State. This information-filled breakthrough interview features cutting-edge analysis from Dr. Begich on the huge battle taking place for centralizing control and the Deep State Orwellian vision that is being revealed by corporate, political and media powers.
HAARP Technology
Dr. Begich has previously informed the public on the dangers of HAARP in his best-selling book "Angels Don't Play This HAARP" and the ionizing of the atmosphere years before it was even on the radar. Now he’s delivering a powerful call to humanity to wake up and stop the cascading backslide into a creeping fascism through media censorship, artificial intelligence, quantum computing and digital currency. His message is one of self empowerment and he shares the tools to achieve solid momentum on the road back to awareness and constitutional government.
Dr. Nick Begich's Website: https://Earthpulse.com
The Dark Journalist X SERIES: https://darkjournalist.com/xmaster.php
For more information on my work, Claire's website: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/
All credits to DarkJournalist | 11/03/2020: Dark Journalist And Dr. Nick Begich COVID-19 5G AI Wars! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=niYUPV0LF0w
The Breakthrough Interview!
Dark Journalist Daniel Liszt welcomes Scientist Dr. Nick Begich of Earthpulse.com to go deep into the challenges of 2020 from the COVID-19 virus to the advent of destructive 5G Technology and out of control Surveillance State. This information-filled breakthrough interview features cutting-edge analysis from Dr. Begich on the huge battle taking place for centralizing control and the Deep State Orwellian vision that is being revealed by corporate, political and media powers.
HAARP Technology
Dr. Begich has previously informed the public on the dangers of HAARP in his best-selling book "Angels Don't Play This HAARP" and the ionizing of the atmosphere years before it was even on the radar. Now he’s delivering a powerful call to humanity to wake up and stop the cascading backslide into a creeping fascism through media censorship, artificial intelligence, quantum computing and digital currency. His message is one of self empowerment and he shares the tools to achieve solid momentum on the road back to awareness and constitutional government.
Dr. Nick Begich's Website: https://Earthpulse.com
The Dark Journalist X SERIES: https://darkjournalist.com/xmaster.php
For more information on my work, Claire's website: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/
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