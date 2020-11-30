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11 Yards in 1 Day by 1 Man
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23 views • November 30, 2020
Watch as GreenerFieldsLawnCare.com, a member of Georgia Team Green mows 11 yards in a single day with 1 guy! Equipment used features Exmark Radius X, Echo 2620 and 266 Trimmers, Stihl BR600 blower. All done by 6pm.
Into footage by: Jax https://bit.ly/2C0dx7M
Into footage by: Jax https://bit.ly/2C0dx7M
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