Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
It Stops Transmission - The Fraud of all Time
300 views
channel image
Palandrome
Published a month ago |

Highwire Episode 290 - Moving at the Speed of Science - Edited

Let’s also not forget: the people that pushed the lie that the vaccines would stop transmission, also pushed the lie that the unvaccinated were a threat to the vaccinated. But that never made sense either: how could an unvaccinated person be a threat to a vaccinated person if the vaccinated person was vaccinated??? unless the vaccines didn’t work ?!

Keywords
jefferey jaxendel bigtreethe highwireeu commissioncovid transmissionpfizer testimony

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket