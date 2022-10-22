It Stops Transmission - The Fraud of all Time

Highwire Episode 290 - Moving at the Speed of Science - Edited
Let’s also not forget: the people that pushed the lie that the vaccines would stop transmission, also pushed the lie that the unvaccinated were a threat to the vaccinated. But that never made sense either: how could an unvaccinated person be a threat to a vaccinated person if the vaccinated person was vaccinated??? unless the vaccines didn’t work ?!
