It Stops Transmission - The Fraud of all Time

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Highwire Episode 290 - Moving at the Speed of Science - Edited
Let’s also not forget: the people that pushed the lie that the vaccines would stop transmission, also pushed the lie that the unvaccinated were a threat to the vaccinated. But that never made sense either: how could an unvaccinated person be a threat to a vaccinated person if the vaccinated person was vaccinated??? unless the vaccines didn’t work ?!