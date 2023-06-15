Iran and Nicaragua Open Relations, To Fight West Hegemony, De-Dollarize

The West tries to suppress Iran with sanctions but is failing, that's the statement by the Iranian President as he stops off in Nicaragua as part of his Latin America tour.
recorded from live broadcast, june, 14, 23
full newscast here,
RT News - June 14 2023
