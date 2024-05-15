RT News May 15, 2024 4PM GMT

May 15, 2024





Attempted assassination - the Slovakian Prime Minister is shot in broad daylight as he leaves a meeting. He's said to be in a life-threatening condition. In the immediate aftermath of the attack and despite no official word on potential motives, Western media reports jump straight to the premier's links to Russia. Russian forces take another two villages in the Kharkov region, as well as a frontline town in Zaporozhye, as they continue to cement their recent battlefield gains.