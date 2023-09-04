X22 REPORT Ep. 3154b - [DS] Never Saw It Coming, Trials About To Begin, World Is Watching

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3154b - September 3, 2023
[DS] Never Saw It Coming, Trials Are About To Begin, World Is Watching, Down She Goes
The [DS] believes they are putting Trump on trial, but in reality this is their trial. It's a trial on how they cheated in the election and over threw the US government. The patriots are putting the [DS] on trial for the world to see. Their entire system is about to come crashing down, this is why they are preparing the riots and war, but this won't work in the end. Trump and the military are in complete control of the situation.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
📲 Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today 50% OFF!
https://virtualshield.com/x22vpn
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above^^
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.