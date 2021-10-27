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Desert Flashpoint Test video
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10 views • October 27, 2021
Hi! I'm new to Brighteon and I'm still working on some uploading kinks. I made this video as a test but I talk a little about radio communications gear and show some of my own gear in the video. More videos about radios, growing food and miscellaneous prepping to follow.
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