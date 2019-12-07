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Naomi Seibt and Her Journey to Climate Realism (MIRRORED)
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239 views • December 07, 2019
Naomi Seibt and Her Journey to Climate Realism (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel he Heartland Institute at:-
https://youtu.be/v8dXpe1Pp6Q
Recorded in Madrid, Spain, the site of the UN's COP25. Naomi Seibt, a popular YouTube streamer, speaks on her journey to climate realism, the state of science, and more during the United Nations' COP25. She closed out our presentations in Madrid in the opening week of the conference.
Watch all FIVE HOURS of Heartland's Climate Realist Forum RECORDED LIVE from Madrid at the link below.
https://youtu.be/a3W8EVEEKQ8
Mirrored from YouTube channel he Heartland Institute at:-
https://youtu.be/v8dXpe1Pp6Q
Recorded in Madrid, Spain, the site of the UN's COP25. Naomi Seibt, a popular YouTube streamer, speaks on her journey to climate realism, the state of science, and more during the United Nations' COP25. She closed out our presentations in Madrid in the opening week of the conference.
Watch all FIVE HOURS of Heartland's Climate Realist Forum RECORDED LIVE from Madrid at the link below.
https://youtu.be/a3W8EVEEKQ8
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