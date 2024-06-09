© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You Asked For PROOF Here It Is!
In 2019....
"Bill Gates is backing the first high-altitude experiment of one radical climate change solution—creating a massive chemical cloud that could cool the Earth.
It's called solar geo-engineering." "But it also comes with significant risks and uncertainties: Things like mass famine, mass flooding, drought."
"It could eradicate blue sky... You have less direct light, which is the same thing as saying it looks hazy and white."