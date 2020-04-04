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60 Ghz in schools - its a killer
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121 views • April 04, 2020
60 Ghz in schools - its a killer
PLEASE SUPPORT MY WORK : protecting the children in a digital industrial age - https://www.patreon.com/shaidanon
some links:
https://thefullertoninformer.com/wifi-6-the-6-ghz-frequency-the-war-on-iodine-and-wigig-the-60-ghz-frequency-and-the-war-on-oxygen
https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/stamp/stamp.jsp?tp=&arnumber=9016183
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ricinus
https://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:GC_MzVXc3loJ:https://www.makorrishon.co.il/nrg/online/archive/ART/431/313.html&hl=iw&gl=il&strip=0&vwsrc=0
https://www.dallasnews.com/news/education/2017/03/23/suit-expected-to-be-filed-over-mystery-illness-at-arlington-junior-high-school/
https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/local/arlington-isd-searching-for-cause-of-illnesses-at-nichols-junior-high/2032801/
meet the rothshields bosses - part 1 - https://youtu.be/_RU893a1X_c
meet the rothshields bosses - part 2 - https://youtu.be/XRrjyS2-_Mc
PLEASE SUPPORT MY WORK : protecting the children in a digital industrial age - https://www.patreon.com/shaidanon
some links:
https://thefullertoninformer.com/wifi-6-the-6-ghz-frequency-the-war-on-iodine-and-wigig-the-60-ghz-frequency-and-the-war-on-oxygen
https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/stamp/stamp.jsp?tp=&arnumber=9016183
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ricinus
https://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:GC_MzVXc3loJ:https://www.makorrishon.co.il/nrg/online/archive/ART/431/313.html&hl=iw&gl=il&strip=0&vwsrc=0
https://www.dallasnews.com/news/education/2017/03/23/suit-expected-to-be-filed-over-mystery-illness-at-arlington-junior-high-school/
https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/local/arlington-isd-searching-for-cause-of-illnesses-at-nichols-junior-high/2032801/
meet the rothshields bosses - part 1 - https://youtu.be/_RU893a1X_c
meet the rothshields bosses - part 2 - https://youtu.be/XRrjyS2-_Mc
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