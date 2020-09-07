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Schwebebahn - Why Wuppertal's (Germany) Trains Are Much Cooler Than Yours
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43 views • September 07, 2020
Schwebebahn: Why Wuppertal's Trains Are Much Cooler Than Yours
(They Fly through the air, suspended on a track from above.)
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
original source :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9IFh6wFTJiQ
Apr 12, 2018
The Tim Traveller
Wuppertal has possibly the world's most badass public transport: a 120-year-old swingin' suspension railway. But the question is: why? When everyone else was busy building trams and undergrounds, what made Wuppertal say "NOPE", and build this instead?
(They Fly through the air, suspended on a track from above.)
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
original source :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9IFh6wFTJiQ
Apr 12, 2018
The Tim Traveller
Wuppertal has possibly the world's most badass public transport: a 120-year-old swingin' suspension railway. But the question is: why? When everyone else was busy building trams and undergrounds, what made Wuppertal say "NOPE", and build this instead?
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