What's Up? The End of Religion?

Greg Braden and John Petersen discuss the intentional dismantling of social bonds, including economic, gender, race, and religious divisions. They emphasize the erosion of religious foundations, the necessity of personal and community resilience, and the potential for a new, more aware and responsible human and world to emerge.





