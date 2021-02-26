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Nuclear Submarines attack East coast USA
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2811 views • February 26, 2021
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Admiral Warns America's East Coast Is No Longer A "Safe Haven" Thanks To Russian Subs
https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/32087/admiral-warns-americas-east-coast-is-no-longer-a-safe-haven-thanks-to-russian-subs
This may be the most fearsome US Navy weapon in the Pacific
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If you would like prayer please contact me on my Facebook page.
Ruby
My Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MinisterRuby
Admiral Warns America's East Coast Is No Longer A "Safe Haven" Thanks To Russian Subs
https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/32087/admiral-warns-americas-east-coast-is-no-longer-a-safe-haven-thanks-to-russian-subs
This may be the most fearsome US Navy weapon in the Pacific
https://www.cnn.com/2021/02/11/asia/uss-ohio-submarine-navy-pacific-weapon-intl-hnk-ml/index.html
How The US Is Preparing To Hunt New Chinese, Russian Subs
If you would like prayer please contact me on my Facebook page.
Ruby
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