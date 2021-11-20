Amazing and Powerful - People Sing To Jesus

Amazing and Powerful

I don’t know, about where and or when this took place. It is a 38 second clip, of 80,000 People Sing To Jesus (Yeshua) that I repeated a few times. I think it is just beautiful and Jesus (Yeshua) is so worthy of praise.



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