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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1823 - Carla Lowe - Report on the break in the cold case
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10 views • December 28, 2021
Carla was waiting for the Amtrak train in Delray Beach,FL, when Williams attacked her. He beat her, before leaving her body in the middle of a nearby road, running her over with a car as he fled the scene. He was connected to the crime 38 years later by a fingerprint left on a piece of evidence left at the scene.
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