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Important Alien Video - False Narrative Coming In June.
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22 views • May 14, 2021
Important Alien Video - False Narrative Coming In June.
Understand That I Said This Is Important Because It Is The same Thing I've Been Saying As Well. I Have PDF's On My Website That Came With All The Declass Stuff That Shows UFO'S Flew Over Our Nukes As Well As Russia's Nukes And Turned Them OFF. I'll Post Two Videos That Show UFO's Flying Over Nuke Testing Sites While Testing! www.themoreuknow.net
Understand That I Said This Is Important Because It Is The same Thing I've Been Saying As Well. I Have PDF's On My Website That Came With All The Declass Stuff That Shows UFO'S Flew Over Our Nukes As Well As Russia's Nukes And Turned Them OFF. I'll Post Two Videos That Show UFO's Flying Over Nuke Testing Sites While Testing! www.themoreuknow.net
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