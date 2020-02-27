© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
F. William Engdahl | The Gods of Money – How America Was Hijacked
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
32 views • February 27, 2020
Source: http://gunsandbutter.org
http://williamengdahl.com
http://information-machine.blogspot.com
The Gods Of Money: How America Was Hijacked
Guest: F. William Engdahl
Finance analyzed as power; Alexander Hamilton's First Bank of the United States; the War of 1812; central banking backed by the power of the state, but in private hands; a silent coup d'etat since 1945 by the international bankers of Wall Street;
the 1913 creation of the Federal Reserve as a private central bank; the US Constitution gives the monetary power to congress; President Andrew Jackson and the Second Bank of the United States; the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln arranged by London bankers because he issued Greenbacks to finance the Civil War; President John Kennedy assassinated five months after his proclamation to print silver certificates; the CIA's dark agenda;
the Bretton Woods Dollar System; the two pillars of US hegemony: the dollar's reserve status and the world's most powerful military; financial warfare against the Euro; debt slavery; fractional reserve banking; the US empire resembles Rome of the 4th Century.
http://williamengdahl.com
http://information-machine.blogspot.com
The Gods Of Money: How America Was Hijacked
Guest: F. William Engdahl
Finance analyzed as power; Alexander Hamilton's First Bank of the United States; the War of 1812; central banking backed by the power of the state, but in private hands; a silent coup d'etat since 1945 by the international bankers of Wall Street;
the 1913 creation of the Federal Reserve as a private central bank; the US Constitution gives the monetary power to congress; President Andrew Jackson and the Second Bank of the United States; the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln arranged by London bankers because he issued Greenbacks to finance the Civil War; President John Kennedy assassinated five months after his proclamation to print silver certificates; the CIA's dark agenda;
the Bretton Woods Dollar System; the two pillars of US hegemony: the dollar's reserve status and the world's most powerful military; financial warfare against the Euro; debt slavery; fractional reserve banking; the US empire resembles Rome of the 4th Century.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.