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OOPS! U.S. Citizens Accidentally Find Fields Of Human Cages—What Do They Have Planned? Camps?
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559 views • August 18, 2020
On a casual drive in the state of California citizens accidentally stumble upon what look like human cages that come complete with a toilet inside. But what exactly are they and what are they doing in the US desert? Is there something sinister going on or is there a more simpler answer? All that and more in this report…
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Enjoy The Benefits of Tumeric
4600% Better Absorbed Than Standard Turmeric
😍 Get 51% Off Here: http://www.AgeWithLisa.com/
SIGN UP FOR RESTRICTED REPUBLIC: https://restrictedrepublic.com
14 DAY FREE TRIAL! No Code Needed!
ALERT DUE TO YOUTUBE CENSORSHIP PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL CLICK HERE: http://bit.ly/2ktaix4 To SUBSCRIBE TO MY BACKUP CHANNEL CLICK HERE: http://bit.ly/lisahavenbackup
GET CONFERENCE TICKETS TO FINAL WARNING OCT. 16-17: https://www.gensix.com/store/2020-fw-ls-vod/
GET CONFERENCE TICKETS TO DEEP STATE UNCOVERED OCT. 30-31 : https://www.eventbrite.com/e/deep-state-uncovered-an-octobe…
For More Information See:
https://twitter.com/AAureilus/status/1294593026850017280
https://www.grainger.com/product/WIRECRAFTERS-Partition-Cage-35W449
https://greatgameindia.com/new-zealand-quarantine-camps/
https://info.publicintelligence.net/USArmy-InternmentResettlement.pdf
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